யூனி - ஒரு பெண்ணின் கதை | உலக சினிமா #MyVikatan

Directed by Kamila Andini Written by Kamila Andini, Prima Rusdi Produced by Ifa Isfansyah, Fran Borgia, Birgit Kemner Starring Arawinda Kirana Cinematography Teoh Gay Hian Edited by Lee Chatametikool Music by Alexis Rault Production companies: Fourcolours Films, Akanga Film Asia, Manny Films Running time: 95 minutes Countries: Indonesia, Singapore, France, Australia Languages: Indonesian, Serang-Javanese