Published: 23 Jun 2022 7 AM Updated: 23 Jun 2022 7 AM `Aloe Vera+Vitamin E Pack Is My Beauty Secret' - `நினைத்தாலே இனிக்கும்’ Serial Bommi Reveals|SaySwag பிரியங்கா.ப சு.சூர்யா கோமதி

Here in this video 'Ninaithale Inikkum' serial fame actress Swathi Sharma (Bommi) shares her skin and hair care routine. She shows her makeup box and tells about her favourite makeup products. She also tells about how she shops sarees.