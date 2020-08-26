Naayagi Episode 669 | Tamil Serial | நாயகி பாகம் 669 | 25/08/2020

Watch Naayagi again Monday to Friday -10 pm., a serial with daily episode, starring Deivamagal Krishna, Lakshmi Stores Nakshathra, Papri Ghosh, Ambika, Dhilip Rayan, Vetri Velan, Meera Krishnan and Suresh Krishnamurthi. It is the story of Anandhi, heir apparent to a business empire but separated at birth from her parents who were killed treacherously by their aide Kalivardhan. Presenting Nayaagi again, also called Naayagi Reloaded or simply Naayagi 2.0. Happy Watching! Here is today’s episode.