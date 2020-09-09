Naayagi Episode 678 | நாயகி பாகம் 678 | Tamil Serial | Nayaki / Nayagi | 07/09/2020

Watch Naayagi Episode 678 here. Naayagi (Nayagi or Nayaki) is a Tamil serial with daily episode, starring Nakshatra, Papri Ghosh, Ambika, Dhilip Rayan, Vetri Velan, Meera Krishnan and Suresh Krishnamurthi. It is the story of Anandhi, heir apparent to a business empire but separated at birth from her parents who were killed treacherously by their aide Kalivardhan. Here is yesterday’s episode.