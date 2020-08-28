Naayagi Episode 672 | நாயகி பாகம் 672 | Tamil Serial | 28/08/2020

Watch Naayagi Episode 672 here. Naayagi (Nayagi or Nayaki) is a 2018 Tamil language family soap opera, a serial with daily episode, starring Nakshatra, Papri Ghosh, Ambika, Dhilip Rayan, Vetri Velan, Meera Krishnan and Suresh Krishnamurthi. It is the story of Anandhi, heir apparent to a business empire but separated at birth from her parents who were killed treacherously by their aide Kalivardhan. The show replaced Deivamagal and is produced by Vikatan Televistas Pvt Ltd. This Tamil daily serial airs on SUN TV, every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 pm. Here is today’s episode.