Naayagi Episode 670 | நாயகி பாகம் 670 | Tamil Serial | 26/08/2020

Watch Naayagi Episode 670. Meet the star cast of Naayagi again Monday to Friday -10 pm. With new additions to the cast such as Deivamagal Krishna and Lakshmi Stores Nakshathra, along with Apollo Ravi, Deivamagal Raju Aravind and Deivamagal Vinodhini aka Suhasini. As always, Ambika as Sargunam and her family with Kanmani and Chezhiyan, Gopi & Sumathi and Koothapiran and Director Ganesh are going all out to entertain us in this 1 hour bonanza after a hiatus. Presenting Nayaagi again, also called Naayagi Reloaded or simply Naayagi 2.0. Happy Watching!